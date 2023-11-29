CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $13.66 on Wednesday, hitting $226.01. 2,949,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $227.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of -550.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

