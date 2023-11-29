CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.82.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $13.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,068. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $227.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

