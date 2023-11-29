CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.80.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 775,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.