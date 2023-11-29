CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 873.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
CSPCY opened at C$3.57 on Wednesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.20.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.