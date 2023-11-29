Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,865 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,399,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.0 %

CFR stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,317. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $146.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

