Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 827,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,049,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

