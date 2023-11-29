DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.33 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $26.95 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00183001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

