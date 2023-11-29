Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,144,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 452,221 shares.The stock last traded at $142.73 and had previously closed at $142.95.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.62) to GBX 4,440 ($56.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

