Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DEC opened at GBX 69.65 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £672.54 million, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.93. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 64.69 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.50 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,209.93). In other news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,316.38 ($11,767.56). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,209.93). 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

