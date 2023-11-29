Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

