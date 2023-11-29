Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 60.3% in November

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eargo by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo Price Performance

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.