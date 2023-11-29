eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.25

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
eBullion Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
