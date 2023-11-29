ELIS Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $4,694.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,681.88 or 1.00128687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003975 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03419043 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,363.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.