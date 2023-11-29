Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 601.6% in November

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, an increase of 601.6% from the October 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BABYF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.29%.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

