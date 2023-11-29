Embecta Corp. (EMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.59. Embecta has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMBC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter worth $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

