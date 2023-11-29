Emmerson (LON:EML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.42

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 683571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.65.
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
