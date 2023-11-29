EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 954,270 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.77% of EnLink Midstream worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.47. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

