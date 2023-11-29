Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526,229 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

