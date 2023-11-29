Enstar Group LTD Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Enstar Group LTD trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Enstar Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Enstar Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. 215,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,812. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

