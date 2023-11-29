Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.13

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $272.13 and last traded at $270.85, with a volume of 22134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.47.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 65.96%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester acquired 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.18 per share, with a total value of $10,223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,362,291.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $168,507,357.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

