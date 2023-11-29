Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE EQNR opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

