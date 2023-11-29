Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 85,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

