Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 4.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.13. 53,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 240,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $59,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 17.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

