Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XELAP opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

