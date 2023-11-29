Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $126,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $369.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.12. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $209.88 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

