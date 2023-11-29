Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.53

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $431.25 million and $87.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,951,730 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

