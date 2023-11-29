Financial Contrast: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 1 3 1 0 2.00 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $14.97, indicating a potential upside of 2,671.05%. Upexi has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 585.53%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Upexi.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $304.79 million 1.47 -$2.48 billion ($1.72) -0.31 Upexi $80.68 million 0.20 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -328.88% -59.46% -24.12% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

