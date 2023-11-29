First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.