First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 728.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FJP stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

