First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
