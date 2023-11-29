First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

