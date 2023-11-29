First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the October 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FGB opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 614,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

