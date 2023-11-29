Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $140,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

