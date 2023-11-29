Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 276,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 727,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $3,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 29.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

