FJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 53.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125,508 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

