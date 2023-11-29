Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $23.36. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 1,417,210 shares.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 58.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 150.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

