FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

