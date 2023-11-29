Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,709,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,493,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.33% of Fortinet worth $3,757,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

