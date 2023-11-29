Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -517.93, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

