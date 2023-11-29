Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,835,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,881,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

