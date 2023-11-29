Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $162,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 513.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

IONQ opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

