Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

