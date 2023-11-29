Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 12,023 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $46,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

