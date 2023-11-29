Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 31,305 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $53,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,813,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

