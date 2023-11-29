Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Texas Roadhouse worth $44,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

