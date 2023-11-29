Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.33% of TriCo Bancshares worth $47,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,991,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,020,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

