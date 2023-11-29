Franklin Resources Inc. Has $44.75 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.41% of Healthpeak Properties worth $44,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

