Franklin Resources Inc. Has $49.77 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.