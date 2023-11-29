Franklin Resources Inc. Has $52.03 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Freshworks worth $52,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $153,227.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $281,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490,746 shares of company stock valued at $30,598,990. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

