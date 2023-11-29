Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $48.65 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,215,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

ATMU stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.