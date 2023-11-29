Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 88,866 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.91% of Vontier worth $45,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

